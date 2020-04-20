Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) says it is ready to cut more costs if needed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 order bookings fell 11% Y/Y to SEK25.4B, on an organic or like-for-like basis.

Adjusted operating profit dipped to SEK3.73B, down from SEK4.57B in the year-ago quarter

“In the near term, we expect very low business activity in our short-cycle operations as several customer segments are impacted by production stoppages,” new Sandvik CEO Stefan Widing said. “We continue to evaluate the market development and will not hesitate to take further actions if necessary.”

Sandvik said it had seen a 25% Y/Y decline in demand in its key metal-cutting tools unit in the final week of March alone.

