Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) breaks higher in early trading after Roark Capital brings in $200M through a convertible preferred investment from Roark Capital.

"This transaction not only meaningfully enhances our liquidity position to navigate the near-term COVID-19 landscape and get our affected staff members back to work as soon as practicable, but also importantly, solidifies our ability to manage the business for the long-term for all of our stakeholders once we emerge on the other side of this crisis," notes CEO David Overton.