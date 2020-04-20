Pinduoduo (PDD -1.5% ) to subscribe to $200M in convertible bonds issued by GOME Retail.

The bonds are convertible at HK$1.215 per share, equivalent to ~1.28B GOME shares or ~5.6% on a fully diluted basis.

“This strategic partnership is a win-win-win,” said Mr. David Liu, Vice President of Strategy at PDD. “Consumers win because they get a wider range of top domestic and international brands at competitive prices, GOME wins because they can broaden their access to our 585.2M users, and PDD wins because we enhance our foothold in household appliances and electronics.”

The tie-up marks the first strategic investment by PDD; the partnership also strengthens the e-commerce platform’s position in household appliances and electronics while accelerating its push into consumer-led manufacturing.