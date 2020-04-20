Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announces the availability of research-use-only (RUO) kits that can allow molecular laboratories to utilize Biocept's Target Selector molecular assay kits to detect key oncogene mutations through the analysis of both Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissue gained from surgical biopsies as well as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) gained from blood-based liquid biopsies.

Biocept's Target Selector platform is patent protected in the U.S., in seven countries in Europe and in five additional international territories.

The first available kits validated for both tissue and blood are for detection of EGFR mutations for lung cancer. Additional RUO test kits for other oncogene mutations are planned for launch in the future.