In a post-pandemic outlook brimming with confidence, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) says it's well-positioned to rebound with the nation's largest and most broadly diversified casino portfolio.

"The temporary closures of our properties have provided us with a unique opportunity to reimagine our casinos, and we have already identified ways to improve our operating model while enhancing the guest experience," notes the company.

Penn expects its digital businesses to deliver meaningful revenue and profit contributions in 2021 and beyond with the help of the Barstool Sports property.

"We also believe our continued evolution into the best-in-class omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming and sports betting entertainment will be a catalyst for our core land-based business, while also providing a platform for significant long-term shareholder value."