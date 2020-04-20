SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) says it remains on track to complete its planned split into two independent, publicly traded companies by the end of Q2, despite any impacts from COVID-19.

To address reduced demand and workloads due to the pandemic, SunPower says it is temporarily cutting salaries of certain executives, reducing some employees to a four-day work week, and recent idled factories in France, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines and the U.S., with the expectation that they will come back online in the coming weeks.

The company anticipates that its existing tax equity and debt capacity is sufficient to fund all projects throughout the rest of 2020.