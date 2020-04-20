Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reports Q4 results that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue (+4.5% Y/Y). Digital revenues grew 31.7% Y/Y to $1.34B.

Q4 operating margin at 21.1% (+2.6% Y/Y, -5.2% Q/Q).

INFY declared final dividend of ₹9.5/share.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company is unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY21.

The company will provide guidance after visibility improves.

“We continue to remain focused on execution excellence in a period of high uncertainty. Our relentless focus on liquidity will be supported by our strong Balance Sheet of $3.6B cash, backed by accelerated cost take-outs and operational rigor”, said Nilanjan Roy, CFO.

