Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) received April rent payments from more than 87% of its portfolio, with all of its investment-grade tenants paying rent for the month.

Received short-term rent relief requests from ~33% of its portfolio as measured by annualized base rent.

ADC believes many of the requests are coming from tenants that have the ability to pay rent.

~81% of stores within the company's portfolio are currently open, 26% of which are operating on a limited basis. The remaining 19% of stores are closed.

Q1 core FFO per share of 82 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 80 cents and increased from 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 acquisition volume was ~$227.7M and included 51 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in the off-price retail, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar store, home improvement, grocery and tire and auto service sectors.