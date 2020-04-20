Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) received April rent payments from more than 87% of its portfolio, with all of its investment-grade tenants paying rent for the month.
Received short-term rent relief requests from ~33% of its portfolio as measured by annualized base rent.
ADC believes many of the requests are coming from tenants that have the ability to pay rent.
~81% of stores within the company's portfolio are currently open, 26% of which are operating on a limited basis. The remaining 19% of stores are closed.
Q1 core FFO per share of 82 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 80 cents and increased from 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q1 acquisition volume was ~$227.7M and included 51 assets net leased to leading retailers operating in the off-price retail, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar store, home improvement, grocery and tire and auto service sectors.
~36% of ADC's Q1 acquisition volume was invested into six assets leased to Walmart.
Now sees 2020 acquisition volume of $700M-$800M vs. prior range of $600M-$700M.
During Q1, ADC sold six properties for gross proceeds of ~$25.1M.
Boosts lower end of disposition guidance range to $35M from $25M and keeps upper end of range at $75M.
As of March 31, 2020, Dave & Buster's and Burlington are no longer among ADC's top tenants. The company's top three tenants are Walmart, with 6.3% of annualized base rent, Sherwin-Williams, at 4.6%, and TJX Companies at 3.8%.
