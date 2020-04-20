Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 6.67M of the Company's ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.60/share.

Additionally, agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6.67M ordinary shares.

The gross proceeds of ~$4M, will be used to advance the ongoing clinical development of C-Scan, including preparations for the Company's U.S. pivotal study.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 22, 2020.