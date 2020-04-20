Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is down 4.2% premarket after saying in a business update that it would pause its dividend and withdraw guidance for the full year.

"While our financial position is strong, given the impact on advertising – which represents approximately half of our revenue mix – we are proactively taking aggressive actions to strengthen our liquidity and enhance our financial flexibility in the near-term to effectively navigate the current environment," says CEO Tom Harty.

The board says it's committed to paying a dividend over the longer term and wants to resume its dividend policy when ad market conditions improve.

It's also implementing operational cost controls, including cuts to board fees and salaries along with even tighter control over production costs and variable expenses. And it's cutting capital expenditures.

The company was on track toward its Feb. 6 guidance for the first two months of fiscal Q3, it says.

As of March 31, it had about $100M in cash and equivalents, and $35M drawn on revolving credit; at Dec. 31 it had $21M in cash/equivalents and $55M drawn on the revolver. It also has access to additional liquidity through the $350M revolver.