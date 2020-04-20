The NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) inks an agreement with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to conduct nonclinical studies of RHB-107 (upamostat) to assess its activity against SARS-CoV-2.

Upamostat inhibits the S1 family of trypsin-like serine proteases, with potential efficacy in a range of cancers, GI disorders and inflammatory conditions.

The company acquired exclusive global rights (except Greater China) from Heidelberg Pharmaceuticals.

RedHill is evaluating a second candidate, opaganib, for COVID-19. A compassionate use program is underway in Israel.