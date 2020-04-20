Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) almost doubles its unrestricted cash since its previous market update on April 2 to more than $600M.

LADR falls 2.7% in premarket trading.

Sources of increased liquidity in March and April included regular cash inflows on Ladder’s portfolios of loans, securities, and income producing real estate investments; the repayment of $203M of maturing loans; financing of assets in ordinary course; and the sale of $380M of loans and securities at an average price of 96% of par.

Ladder also turns to cost-cutting; actions include modifying selected vendor contracts and employee benefits and reducing headcount; expects annualized savings of ~$3M.

"With over $600M of unrestricted cash, a sizable portfolio of unencumbered assets and positive cash flows from ongoing operations, we are confident that we are well-positioned to weather the current market volatility and capitalize on the wide range of investment opportunities we see ahead," said Ladder founder and CEO Brian Harris.

Currently has more than $6B of assets, including more than $2.3B of unencumbered assets, predominantly first mortgage loans that serve as a source of potential additional liquidity.

