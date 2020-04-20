Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +15.4% pre-market on news that a federal district court judge in Alaska dismissed a case brought by groups opposing the Pebble project that contested the Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 decision to withdraw the pre-emptive veto of the proposed mine in Alaska.

The judge determined that the decision on whether or not to take action under the U.S. Clean Water Act - the regulation the EPA based its 2014 preemptive veto on - is at "agency's discretion," thus the anti-Pebble plaintiffs did not have a case.

"We have long held that the preemptive veto against Pebble was poor public policy and that decisions about the merits of developing a mine at the Pebble prospect should be made through the traditional permitting process," says Pebble partnership CEO Tom Collier.

The EPA's decision to withdraw the pre-emptive veto, and the court ruling that upholds the agency's right to do so, means the Pebble project can continue to be vetted under the National Environmental Policy Act's permitting process.