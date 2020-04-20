In a pandemic update, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) says it's seeing significantly higher demand in both the Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments, which has more than offset the declines in the foodservice business.

The company says it has made changes in the supply chain network to increase overall production, including modifying production schedules and temporarily adjusting product mix.

"While we are experiencing higher costs in certain areas such as transportation, distribution, and front-line employee compensation, as well as incremental costs associated with newly added health screenings, temperature checks and enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols to protect our employees and product quality standards, we are benefitting overall from increased product demand as we leverage our supply chain assets," updates CPB.

"We are also benefiting from favorable product mix and lower administrative expenses. These benefits may lessen or reverse in the coming months if customers or consumers alter their purchasing habits and/or cost trends change or accelerate in ways we did not anticipate," notes management.

SEC Form 8-K