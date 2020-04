"The Board of Directors of the Bank has finalised the names of three candidates, in the order of preference, for the position of the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank," the bank informed the bourses in a statutory filing (on April 18th).

MD and CEO of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), Mr. Aditya Puri's term is due to expire on Oct. 26, 2020.

On receipt of RBI approval, the Bank shall duly make the requisite disclosure pursuant the regulations.

