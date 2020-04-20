Lions Bay Mining (OTCPK:LMNGF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) dated April 17 to acquire privately-held BioVaxys LLC, developing immunotherapeutic vaccines for life-threatening viral infections and various cancers.

Under the terms of LOI, the Proposed Transaction will be structured as an amalgamation or share exchange agreement, subject to mutual agreement on the final structure, with BioVaxys becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lions Bay.

Lions Bay will provide BioVaxys with a secured bridge loan facility of up to $200,000 bearing interest at a rate of 9% per annum if a Definitive Agreement is executed.