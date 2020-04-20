Newtek Business Services' (NEWT -2.5% ) SBA lending unit expects to fund more than $340M of Paycheck Protection Program loans by the close of business on Tuesday.

As of today, Newtek Small Business Finance has approved and obtained SBA E-Tran (loan) numbers for $548M of PPP loans, including $340M of loans to be funded by the end of the day and $208M of loans awaiting funding, since the PPP program commenced.

The SBA loan numbers received will result in ~60,000 employees being retained on the payroll of its borrowers.

NSBF has additional prospective borrowers compiling information to be processed for PPP loan approval, that could represent an additional $600M of PPP loans.