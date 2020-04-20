Uber (NYSE:UBER) will start testing the two new initiatives this week to utilize the drivers left partially out of work due to the decline of the ride-share business.

Uber Direct will offer enterprises on-demand deliveries to customers or suppliers. Partners include New York-based OTC medicine provider Cabinet and Australian pet food company Pet Barn.

Connect will allow Uber app users to send personal items across town with contactless delivery. The trial service is available in 25 cities across the U.S., Australia, and Mexico.