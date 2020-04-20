PGT Innovations to consolidate Florida manufacturing facilities

Apr. 20, 2020 9:46 AM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)PGTIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • PGT Innovations (PGTI -3.9%) announces plans to consolidate its Florida manufacturing facilities to optimize operations and reduce fixed costs.
  • PGTI to cease production at its Orlando facility in June 2020, and plans to relocate the manufacturing to its Venice and Tampa, Florida plants.
  • PGTI anticipates completion of this consolidation will reduce annual operating expense by $3.5M to $3.8M.
  • PGTI expects to record pre-tax special item charges in the range of ~$4.2M to $4.6M. Most of the pre-tax special item charges are expected to be recorded in 2020 and most of the cash outflows are expected to occur in 2020.
