PGT Innovations to consolidate Florida manufacturing facilities
Apr. 20, 2020 9:46 AM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)PGTIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PGT Innovations (PGTI -3.9%) announces plans to consolidate its Florida manufacturing facilities to optimize operations and reduce fixed costs.
- PGTI to cease production at its Orlando facility in June 2020, and plans to relocate the manufacturing to its Venice and Tampa, Florida plants.
- PGTI anticipates completion of this consolidation will reduce annual operating expense by $3.5M to $3.8M.
- PGTI expects to record pre-tax special item charges in the range of ~$4.2M to $4.6M. Most of the pre-tax special item charges are expected to be recorded in 2020 and most of the cash outflows are expected to occur in 2020.