AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 5.5% after B. Riley FBR's upgrade to Neutral, from Sell, reversing its downgrade of just a week ago.

The firm is "increasingly confident" that AMC will be able to avoid bankruptcy after the twin developments of new liquidity through a note sale and the prospect from administration guidelines of a relatively early return to opening theaters.

It's boosted its price target from the Street low of $0.25 to $4.

B. Riley is still cautious about theater chains, but it's "increasingly positive about both the ongoing rent flexibility discussions with landlords” and AMC taking this pause to "evaluate historical spending levels."