Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $92M IPO.

The South San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical firm develops cancer therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms of tumors. Lead candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, in Phase 1 development for prostate cancer [with Pfizer and Astellas' Xtandi (enzalutamide)] and solid tumors [with Celgene's Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel)]. Preliminary data from both studies should be available in 2021.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $28.6M (+28%); Net Loss: ($26.9M) (-26%); Cash Burn: ($23.5M) (-14%).