Stocks slide as investors cope with oil crash, earnings

Stocks tumble at the open as the plunge in crude oil spooks investors, with WTI dropping to its lowest level since 1998; Dow -1.7% , S&P 500 -1.3% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Also, earnings continue to paint a dire picture of an economy ripped apart by the coronavirus, with companies slashing spending and withdrawing their guidance.

Bets against the stock market's recent rally are rising, with short sellers taking their most aggressive positions in years against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust.

European bourses trade lower, with Germany's DAX -1.1% , France's CAC -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., the S&P 500 energy sector ( -4.5% ) is easily the biggest loser in early trading amid plunging crude prices, with industrials ( -1.6% ) and financials ( -1.4% ) also off to weak starts.

The WTI June crude contract -9.5% to $22.66/bbl but attention is focused on the shocking -34.3% drop for the May contract to $12/bbl as it converges with historically weak physical prices.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 2 bps to 0.63%.