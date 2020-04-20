UBS drops its price target on Chipotle (CMG -1.4% ) to $850 from $925 even as the firm sees some outperformance potential from the chain.

"We expect CMG's digital and delivery sales meaningfully increased, and could support better than expected trends for a fast casual concept without drive-thru and with notable urban location exposure," writes analyst Dennis Geiger.

Geiger and team note that Neutral-rated Chipotle is only down 11% since February 21 vs. -37% for the sector and trades at 43X the 2021 EPS estimate.

Chipotle is due to spill earnings tomorrow.