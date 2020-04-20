GCI launched first 5G service in Alaska
Apr. 20, 2020 GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA)
- In partnership with Ericsson, GCI, a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty (GLIBA -1.6%) has launched 5G service in Anchorage, becoming the northernmost 5G wireless carrier in the nation.
- GCI CEO and Co-Founder Ron Duncan said, "We have upgraded our wireless core, and we intend to upgrade the vast majority of cell sites in Anchorage, Eagle River and Girdwood to our 5-band 5G NR (New Radio) solution by the end of the year. At that point, we will have created essentially a brand-new wireless network in Anchorage, comparable in quality and performance to GCI's industry-leading cable modem network."
- The company is working closely with Ericsson for completing its 2020 cell site upgrade plan throughout Anchorage.