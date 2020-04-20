Thinly traded nano cap Edesa Biotech (EDSA +21.1% ) inks an agreement with Swiss firm Light Chain Bioscience for exclusive global rights to two Phase 2-ready biologic candidates that, it says, may show efficacy in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome and lung injury.

The monoclonal antibodies inhibit the signaling proteins TLR4 and CXCL10, respectively.

Under the terms of the deal, Edesa will issue $2.5M of Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock to Light Chain subject to meeting certain milestones, near-term consideration of $6.0M for inventory and other milestone fees, up to $363.5M in development, regulatory and sales milestones and royalties on net sales.