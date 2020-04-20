Turbine manufacturer Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY -1.5% ) to lay off ~400 employees mostly affecting Denmark, and halt certain wind farm projects with immediate effect amid new coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re in a period of high uncertainty and by making a strategic decision on our product portfolio and reduce complexity, we sustain our competitiveness in the future and ensure we can adjust quickly to COVID-19 challenges,” Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

A further “limited number” of jobs will go in other unnamed European locations while directors in the executive management team will take a 10% pay cut until the end of the year.