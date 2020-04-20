Gaming & Leisure updates on April rent receipts and Tropicana acquisition
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) completed acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in exchange for rent credits of $307.5M.
- PENN to receive a percentage of the net proceeds above $307.5M, if the company sells during the initial two years of the purchase.
- The company entered into a triple net lease with Penn National for the Tropicana for nominal annual rent for two years and three one-year extension at the company's option.
- 98.6% of April contractual rent collected.
- PENN is +2% to $14.355
