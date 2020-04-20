Gaming & Leisure updates on April rent receipts and Tropicana acquisition

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) completed acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort from Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in exchange for rent credits of $307.5M.
  • PENN to receive a percentage of the net proceeds above $307.5M, if the company sells during the initial two years of the purchase.
  • The company entered into a triple net lease with Penn National for the Tropicana for nominal annual rent for two years and three one-year extension at the company's option.
  • 98.6% of April contractual rent collected.
  • PENN is +2% to $14.355
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.