Rockwell Medical (RMTI -3.3% ) has appointed Russell H. Ellison, M.D., M.Sc. as President and CEO, effective immediately and will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

“Russell’s extensive medical expertise, deep understanding of the renal and anemia space based on his experience developing therapeutic products, experience as a CEO of public and private companies, and capital markets knowledge make him an ideal candidate to drive our strategic direction." said John P. McLaughlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rockwell Medical.