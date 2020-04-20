An investor group backed by Brookfield Asset Maangement (BAM -2.1% ) and Global Infrastructure Partners is seeking a ~$8B loan to finance the potential purchase of a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s natural gas pipelines, Bloomberg reports.

The consortium, which also includes Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and others, has reached out to banks to gauge their interest in participating, according to the report.

The financing deal could be one of the largest for an infrastructure asset this year, as infrastructure investors have been defying the coronavirus-fueled downturn to deploy capital.