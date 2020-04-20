Seanergy Maritime (SHIP -9.2% ) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to purchase ~$6.1M of its common shares in a registered direct offering.

Company to sell 50.75M common shares, and in a concurrent private placement, has agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to 50.75M common shares.

The warrants will be exercisable upon issuance and have an exercise price of $0.12/share. The warrants will expire 5 years from the issuance date.

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about April 22, 2020.

Company’s outstanding Class D Warrants issued on April 2, 2020, to reduce the exercise price of the Class D Warrants from $0.17 to $0.12.