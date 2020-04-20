Nintendo (NTDOY -0.7% ) is looking to boost output of its Switch console as it processes demand from homebound gamers, Nikkei reports.

Parts suppliers are reporting that Nintendo expects to produce about 10% more Switches than in 2019, when it made 20M units, according to the report.

Multiple suppliers and contract assemblers have been asked to prepare for the surge in the April-June quarter. Some suppliers apparently have received orders 50% larger than planned.

That comes after supply hitches led Nintendo to pause shipments in Japan earlier this month.