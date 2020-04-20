Harmony Gold (HMY +4.1% ) says it plans to resume operations at up to 50% capacity after the South African government relaxed regulations on miners during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company says it expects operating free cash flow margin to rise by ~55% Q/Q for the March quarter due to higher gold prices, even as total gold production is seen declining by 8% Q/Q, due to the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and the usual slower start-up after the Christmas break.

Harmony says it has suspended exploration and major capital projects, embarked on cash preservation and rolled forward most of its hedge transactions maturing from mid April to the end of May to protect its balance sheet during the crisis.