Micron Waste to acquire Canadian COVID-19 equipment manufacturer
Apr. 20, 2020 10:41 AM ETMicron Waste Technologies Inc. (MICWF)
- Micron Waste (OTCPK:MICWF) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of the outstanding securities of COVID Technologies Inc.
- Micron to diversify its business by adding COVID as an additional business unit to its current operations.
- Micron will conduct a share consolidation and roll back its shares on 2:1 basis resulting in Micron having ~39.51M shares issued and outstanding.
- In exchange for the shares of COVID, Micron will issue 16.5M post-consolidated common shares at a deemed price of $0.08/share and issue 16.5M share purchase warrants exercisable for a price of $0.10 for a 60-month period.
- The founder and key employee of COVID will join Micron as a member of senior management upon completion of the transaction.