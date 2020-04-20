IHS Markit (INFO -1.3% ) has appointed Jacques Esculier as an independent director.

Esculier has been CEO and Chairman of WABCO Holdings, and had previously held various positions at American Standard Cos.

He brings "significant multicultural and international leadership experience to the board," says IHS Markit CEO/Chairman Lance Uggla. “His financial expertise and strategic perspective gained as the executive officer of a number of large, international companies, including as the chief executive officer of a public Fortune 500 company in the transportation industry, will be a valuable addition to our board.”