Moody's downgrades Peabody Energy's (BTU -1.2% ) credit rating to B1 from Ba3, citing the coal company's exposure to the global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus.

Demand in the two major markets for Peabody's coal - steel and electricity - are expected to decline in 2020, Moody's says in its report.

Moody's forecasts Peabody's 2020 EBITDA at $375M-$400M, down from its earlier estimate of $450M-$500M.

"Peabody has about $1B of cash on the balance sheet today, but cash usage in 2020 is expected due to deteriorating demand for coal and weak export conditions, coupled with a deteriorating global economic outlook," Moody's says.