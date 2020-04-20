Facing difficulty in raising funds for its Special Situations Fund III, KKR (KKR -2.8% ) rebrands it as the Dislocation Opportunities Fund and shifts its strategy to focus on loans and bonds suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reports, citing a marketing document.

The new focus broadens the fund's mandate to corporate and asset-backed debt, instead of just distressed situations.

KKR will contribute $400M of its own capital and is seeking approval from clients to apply at least $217M that had been committed to the special situations fund to the Dislocation Opportunities Fund.

Plans to close the current round of fundraising on May 15.

The Special Situations Fund III had only raised $617M of commitments by June 2019 compared with $2B and $3.35B raised for its two prior special situations funds.