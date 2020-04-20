An historic 40% plunge in the front month (May) contract for WTI Crude Oil (CL1:COM) has the price now hovering just a few cents above $10 per barrel.

The dive in the out months isn't nearly so severe, with June down "just" about 10% to $22.71 per barrel, and December 2020 (for instance) off just a bit more than 1% to $33.38.

And then there's Brent Crude (NYSEARCA:BNO), which is down only 4.7% to $26.76 - that's a whopping (and likely unprecedented) more than 150% premium to West Texas tea.

The headline figure is a scary one, but technical issues are at play - one being that the U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) - burdened by a wave of inflows - is now buying 2nd month oil contracts; the other being a lack of storage facilities for currently unneeded West Texas crude oil. Oil producers are free to sell forward at $30 per barrel or more, but exactly where are they going to keep their product?