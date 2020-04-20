Barclays's Staley, Morzaria to delay 2020 pay raise

Apr. 20, 2020 11:25 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)BCSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Barclays (BCS -1.3%) CEO Jes Staley and Group Finance Director Tushar Morzaria ask that any proposed raise in their 2020 fixed pay be postponed until at least 2021, according to a filing.
  • The two executives had already volunteered to contribute a third of their fixed pay for the next six months to charitable causes to support people affected by COVID-19.
  • The reduction to Staley's and Morzaria's pension allowance proposed as part of the new policy will be implemented as originally scheduled.
