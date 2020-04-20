Barclays's Staley, Morzaria to delay 2020 pay raise
Apr. 20, 2020
- Barclays (BCS -1.3%) CEO Jes Staley and Group Finance Director Tushar Morzaria ask that any proposed raise in their 2020 fixed pay be postponed until at least 2021, according to a filing.
- The two executives had already volunteered to contribute a third of their fixed pay for the next six months to charitable causes to support people affected by COVID-19.
- The reduction to Staley's and Morzaria's pension allowance proposed as part of the new policy will be implemented as originally scheduled.
