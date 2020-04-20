FLIR Systems (FLIR +12.7% ) shares jump to six-week highs following a Reuters weekend report that Amazon has begun to deploy thermal cameras at its warehouses and Whole Foods locations to screen workers for elevated temperatures.

William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma says the story suggests Amazon may be using a thermal camera vendor other than FLIR for some warehouses, but he nevertheless expects FLIR to benefit from what may become a major trend.

DiPalma, who rates FLIR at Outperform, also cites reports of other high-profile companies such as Wynn Resorts and Emirates Airlines screening customers.