Full House Resorts (FLL -1.2% ) shuts down Phase One growth project at Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Number of active employees has been reduced from ~1,600 to ~30, in addition to a small number of surveillance and security personnel.

One-third of management salaries have been deferred until at least four of its casinos, including Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, have reopened.

As of April 17, 2020, cash and equivalents was ~$21.4M

Estimates “burn rate” of minimal expenses with operations closed of $3M per month, including debt service.

The company also expects to significantly diversify its income with the introduction of mobile sports betting in Indiana and Colorado.