New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF +13.8% ) powers higher, sloughing off a negative report from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which sees potential for a 90% downside in the stock.

New Pacific's mining operations at its flagship property in Bolivia may be in "legal limbo," according to the report, as its mining concessions previously were stripped from the previous holder by the state and were never fully restored.

The base case is that New Pacific has its concessions and agreements with Bolivia "revoked entirely" or negotiated at less favorable terms, Hindenburg says.