Tapestry to cut more costs
Apr. 20, 2020 Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)
- Tapestry (TPR -0.7%) says it's instituting additional measures to reinforce the company's financial strength amid the pandemic.
- Tapestry says it will aggressively lean into the global digital opportunity for all brands.
- On the cost side of the equation, non-essential operating costs will be slashed and SG&A savings generated through the right-sizing of marketing expenses to adjust to the lower revenue base. Tapestry will also tightly manage inventories by reflowing late spring and early summer product introductions and cancelling inventory receipts for late summer/early fall 2020. In addition, capex spending will be delayed and new store openings canceled, while investments in high-return projects aligned with the multi-year growth agenda are made.
- Source: Press Release