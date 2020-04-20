Nokia, U.S. Cellular boosting capacity in virus-affected markets

Nokia (NOK +1% ) is working with U.S. Cellular (USM -0.3% ) to boost capacity in several markets that face additional network demands in the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's in response to the FCC granting temporary authority to U.S. Cellular to use extra spectrum to increase capacity.

The temporary spectrum, licensed to Advantage Spectrum in the AWS-3 band, was integrated remotely on Nokia's Airscale Radio Access Network, Nokia says - resulting in better capacity for 250 sites in parts of California, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.