Stocks pare losses, helped by tech, health care

Apr. 20, 2020 11:53 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Stocks pare their losses, and the Nasdaq pushes up into the green, but the improvement from this morning's drop isn't broad-based — consumer discretionary and health care are the only two of 11 S&P 500 sectors rising.
  • By name, Amazon (+2.0%), Netflix (+4.0%), and Bristol-Myers (+3.2%) helped offset the losses.
  • Nasdaq gains 0.3%, the S&P 500 slips 0.3% and the Dow falls 0.7% in midday trading; early in the session, the Nasdaq had lost as much as 1.1%, S&P as much as 1.6%, and the Dow was down much as 2.1%.
  • Treasurys pare their gains, with the 10-year yield down 1 basis point to 0.64%; earlier yield touched as low as 0.61%.
  • Crude oil continues to bleed, falling 44% to $10.31 per barrel.
  • By S&P sector, consumer discretionary (+0.4%), health care (+0.1%), and communication services (-0.1%) fared the best, while real estate (-2.0%) and utilities (-2.0%) fell the most.
  • U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 99.82.
