The view of the housing market for the entire month of March will understate the stalled condition of the market heading into April, Redfin says.

Home sales entered the month strong, but then COVID-19 wreaked havoc. Much of the impact from coronavirus shutdowns didn't occur until about mid-March, so Redfin estimates that the full impact will show up in April or May data.

March home sales of 511K dropped 9.1% from February on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest decline since January 2012 when Redfin began tracking the statistic, and slipped 1.2% Y/Y, the first drop in nine months.

The U.S. median home sale price, though, continued to increase, rising 7.1% Y/Y and 3.3% M/M to $303.2K; keep in mind that most homes sold during March went under contract in February, before the coronavirus shutdowns began.

The markets with the biggest home sales declines are all in New York state — Rochester (-18.5%), New York (-18.3%), and Nassau County (-17.3%).

New listings of 551.6K fell 12.5% M/M and 10.8% Y/Y.

Homebuilders' shares fall; (ITB -1.8% ).

By name, Lennar (LEN -4.1% ), PulteGroup (PHM -3.4% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -3.3% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -2.5% ).

