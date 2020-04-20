Argus drops Packaging Corporation of America (PKG -3.0% ) to a Hold rating from Buy.

"Our downgrade reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on paper consumption in businesses, schools and offices, and the possibility that as we enter this 'new normal,' we are likely to see a reduced need for sheet paper in such settings. While we do expect restaurant closures and other coronavirus restrictions to increase the use of paper products as delivery becomes the norm, the company's paper mills currently do not produce such products."

The firm lowers its 2020 EPS estimate on PKG to $5.05 from $6.20 prior view and $5.34 consensus.