BP's (BP -2.4% ) Atlantic Richfield unit scores a victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, making it harder for Montana landowners to seek a more extensive cleanup of a hazardous waste site than the federal government had ordered.

In a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund program, the justices ruled 7-2 against a state court decision that had allowed the claims for restoration damages by the private landowners at Atlantic Richfield's former Anaconda copper smelter in Montana to proceed to trial.

The court decided that under the law governing Superfund sites, the property owners needed approval from the EPA before undertaking restoration of their own contaminated land.