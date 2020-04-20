Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Q1 total ore & waste mined decreased 2% Y/Y to 9.4M tonnes, and 1,655,121 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.83 carats per tonne, 4% higher than last year quarter

659,318 carats were sold at an average value of $99 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of C$65.4M up from C$60.7M in Q1 2019.

"Our Q1 2020 production figures were in line with expectations and slightly improved compared to the equivalent period last year. Looking ahead however, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our full year 2020 production guidance will be revised." said Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO

The Company also reports that it has drawn $25M from its revolving credit facility amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company, along with its JV Partner, De Beers Canada are reviewing all capital and exploration expenses and will be halting most long-term and noncore projects during this time.