JPMorgan (JPM -1.9% ) Asset Management is seeing "ample opportunity to match our capital with borrowers' needs," Meg McClellan, head of private credit at JPAM, told Bloomberg News.

It's following other money managers such as BlackRock and UBS Global Wealth in going after cheaper valuations outside of the public markets amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

McClellan sees non-cyclical sectors as attractive, as well as deals with plentiful asset coverage such as real estate and infrastructure.

The firm is investing in debt with lots of collateral protection in the $812B market. Commercial mortgage lending also looks good from a risk-reward perspective, she said.

JPAM is also considering potential acquisitions and is looking at opportunities in corporate and asset-based lending in Europe, McClellan said.