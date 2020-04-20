Alberta Premier Kenney is pleading for "significantly more action" from Canada's federal government to support the energy sector as demand for crude collapses due to COVID-19.

Kenney expressed his views as Western Canada Select crude oil went negative, trading at -$0.01/bbl.

The Canadian government on Friday announced a $2.45B aid package, including $1.7B to help clean up abandoned oil and gas wells and $750M toward an emissions reduction fund, initiatives Trudeau says will help save 10K jobs across the country.

While he appreciates the pledge, Kenney says "significantly more action is urgently needed to ensure a future for an enormous part of Canada's economy."

